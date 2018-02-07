Roanoke, AARP create new partnership to make city more age-friendly

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke became the 202nd city in the country to join AARP's network of age-friendly communities.

Leaders from the city, the Local Office on Aging and AARP made the announcement Wednesday.

The goal of the new partnership is to better meet the needs of people of all ages by addressing issues like access to health care and transportation.

"Looking at the challenges they face, looking at the opportunities and assets on which they have to build, and try to connect what they have and try to address deficiencies that they don't," AARP Virginia state director Jim Dau said.

Click here to learn more about the network.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.