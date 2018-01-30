Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition creates social media campaign to prevent opioid use

ROANOKE, Va.- - There's a new campaign to prevent Roanoke young adults from misusing prescription drugs.

Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition created a social media campaign called BeInThePicture.org.



This campaign is designed to bring awareness to those ages 12-25 about the dangers of prescription drug misuse, specifically opioid pain medications, and heroin use.

"It's definitely an issue in the Roanoke Valley. We do know that our high school and middle schools students are experimenting with prescription drugs. Our biggest supplier here in medicine cabinets," said Tracey Coltrain, director of RAYSAC.

"They see it unfortunately. They see it in their communities. And they know what's going on. They want to help and I want to make a difference. Their focus is educating the public and educating their peers," said Shelia Lythgoe, leadership coordinator.

The campaign is expected to last throughout the year. And if you are age 18 to 25, RAYSAC wants you to serve on an advisory council seeking best way to bring more awareness to this age group about this critical issue.

Information from RAYSAC:

Opioid overdoses account for 174 deaths in the United States each day and those numbers are continuing to rise. Four of five new heroin users began by misusing prescription painkillers. People who are addicted to opioid pain killers are 40 times more likely to become addicted to heroin. An addiction to opioids can begin in as little as three days.

For a full listing of resources for youths, young adults and parents, visit our landing page at beinthepicture.org and contact RAYSAC Director Tracey Coltrain at tcoltrain@brbh.org or 540-982-1427.



