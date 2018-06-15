Roanoke asking for public input on master plan

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke officials are asking for your help in determining the future of the city's parks.

Play Roanoke is working on a master plan and hoping for more feedback from residents. The plan is focused on parks, greenways and other recreation facilities within the city.

This past March, the department held four community meetings to gather citizen input regarding the future of parks and recreation. In May, some surveys were mailed out to randomly selected residents, but you can also offer feedback online.

To fill out the survey or learn more about the master plan, click here.



