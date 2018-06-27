Roanoke attorney pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents about having sex with clients

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke defense attorney pleaded guilty on Tuesday to lying to federal agents about sexual relationships and drug use with his clients.

Scott A. Webber, 38, of Roanoke, faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $250,000.

In 2014, Webber represented a client in matters related to driving under the influence and petty larceny. That person had sexual intercourse with Webber in exchange for reduced legal fees.

From about 2012-2015, Webber represented another client in multiple criminal matters who told Webber she did not have money to pay him for his legal representation. Webber told her that if she performed oral sex on him, he would submit a letter to the court stating that he was representing her and promised her that she would not go to jail. The client did perform oral sex and he continued to represent her.

Between January 25 and 26 of 2016, Webber had text message conversations with another client in which they talked about meeting at his house to engage in sexual activity in exchange for legal services.

Between August 2016 and December 2016, Webber and another client engaged in sexual activity. On December 10, 3016, Webber discussed wanting the client to engage in sexual activity with him before he would provide her representation in a custody matter.

The statement of facts also addresses instances in which Webber was in contact with at least three clients from which he was receiving and/or distributing marijuana, Adderall and/or other prescription medications.

On January 26, 2017, FBI special agents asked Webber if he ever had sexual relations with a client, to which he responded "Yea. No, no, I've not had sex with clients. I've certainly not had sex with clients, I've not had sex for pay, ah, in lieu of legal fees..."

In the same interview, Webber was asked if he ever received or distributed drugs to which he answered "No, I haven't distributed drugs, I haven't used drugs period..."

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Virginia State Police and the Roanoke City Police Department.

