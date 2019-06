ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 55-year-old man reported missing earlier this week.

Gerald Stone reportedly left his home and has not been seen by family members since.

Police say Stone is known to drive a Chevy Malibu with Virginia registration WPN-4483.

Anyone with information about Stone is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-853-2212.

