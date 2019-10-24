Roanoke authorities looking for missing 81-year-old man with dementia

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 81-year-old Roanoke man.

According to police, Charles George was last seen late Wednesday night at his home in the 2000 block of Dansbury Road NW.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black tennis shoes and his glasses.

Police say George has dementia. That, coupled with the colder temperatures, has authorities anxious to get him home safe as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and share what you know.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.