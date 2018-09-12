Roanoke authorities perform more than 10 swift water rescues on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Although Hurricane Florence hasn't hit the Roanoke Valley, first responders are already having a busy week due to flash flooding across the area.

Swift water rescue teams responded to 16 incidents on Tuesday night, many due to cars that attempted to drive through flooded roads.

Roanoke Fire and EMS wants to remind residents as Hurricane Florence approaches -- turn around, don't drown.

