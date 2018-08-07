Roanoke author's new book examines opioid crisis

ROANOKE, Va. - Author Beth Macy has a new book that looks at the effects of the opioid crisis on southwest Virginia.

It's called Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.

As a newspaper writer in Roanoke, she wrote about many families dealing with overdoses and other problems from opioid addiction. The book highlights both wealthy and poor Virginia communities.

She said health experts say the problem is getting worse and more people are becoming addicted.

“It shows the climbing scale. In the last 15 years, we've lost 300,000 Americans to drug overdose and we're going to lose that many, if the trend continues, in only the next five,” she said.

She writes about how difficult the road to recovery is, saying medicated assisted treatment has proven to be the most helpful to people.

She believes cities should have needle exchanges.

