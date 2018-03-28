Roanoke Bagel Company to close after nearly 25 years

ROANOKE, Va. - After nearly 25 years, the Roanoke Bagel Company is closing.

The business made the announcement Monday. Its storefront has been closed, but the business had continued to sell its baked goods at several local stores, such as Earth Fare.

The owners are moving, and say the decision was made due to "life changes, extended family and distance."

The Roanoke Bagel Company's last bake will be Saturday. They will set up at Greenbrier Nursery that day. The bagels will also be available through Saturday at the Roanoke Co-Op in the Grandin Village and at Land of a Thousand Hills in Daleville.

The owners said in a Facebook post that they have been seeking someone to take over the business, but have so far not had any luck.

