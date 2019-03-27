Roanoke-Blacksburg airport's growth trend continues

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is continuing to see more passengers.

The airport saw February traffic up 9 percent on a year over year basis, having 46,508 passengers last month.

In 2018, 660,836 passengers used the airport, compared to 616,365 in 2017 and 608,288 in

2016.

Last year marked the airport's busiest year since 2007.

“Passenger demand is a critical factor when speaking with airlines regarding improving and increasing air service to our region. Our carriers have added capacity at ROA and our customers have utilized it. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA. Carriers will not add service to a market if the current service is not being used," stated Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

