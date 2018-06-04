Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport discussing new service routes

ROANOKE, Va. - Big changes could be coming to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Airport leaders are at a conference this week working to secure more service routes. According to a Facebook post, representatives are discussing adding service to areas like Dallas, Denver and Detroit.

The post credits two years of growth at the airport as a selling point for carriers.

10 News plans to follow up with airport representatives at the end of the week to see how the conference went.

