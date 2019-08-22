Roanoke business offering free bottles of water during hot weather

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke business is trying to make sure people stay hydrated when the weather is hot.

Bayou Snowballs in downtown Roanoke puts out a cooler full of bottled water any time the temperature gets above 90 degrees.

The water is free and anyone can stop by and take a bottle.

This is the second summer the business has done this.

"The response has been tremendous. People will stop in who don't even grab a bottle of water and they're, like, 'Thank you for doing that. It's so kind,'" Bayou Snowballs owner Crystal Bolton said. "A little bit of kindness goes a long ways."

She plans to have the cooler back out next year, as well.

Donations of water will be accepted.

