Roanoke business offering free bottles of water during hot weather

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke business is trying to make sure people stay hydrated when the weather is hot.
Bayou Snowballs in downtown Roanoke puts out a cooler full of bottled water any time the temperature gets above 90 degrees.
The water is free and anyone can stop by and take a bottle.
This is the second summer the business has done this.
"The response has been tremendous. People will stop in who don't even grab a bottle of water and they're, like, 'Thank you for doing that. It's so kind,'" Bayou Snowballs owner Crystal Bolton said. "A little bit of kindness goes a long ways."
She plans to have the cooler back out next year, as well.
Donations of water will be accepted.
