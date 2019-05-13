Roanoke business robbed at gunpoint, police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating after a man robbed a business in Roanoke Saturday night.

A man entered the business, displayed a small handgun and demanded money. He left the business and ran toward Williamson Road, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Just before 8 p.m. officers responded to a call to the business in the 600 block of Liberty Road NE.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police department at 540-344-8500 or text police at 274637. Police ask anyone texting them to start the message with "RoanokePD" to ensure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

