ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke cat that was recovering in a local shelter after being shot with an arrow has found his forever home, according to Angels of Assisi.

Little John was shot by an arrow last month and was taken in by Angels of Assisi, where he underwent surgery and recovered.

On Friday morning, the shelter posted a bittersweet goodbye to Little John. He was adopted Thursday night.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.