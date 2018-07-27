Roanoke Catholic teacher helps save stranger's life

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Catholic teacher Timothy Carlin spent his summer vacation helping save a stranger's life.

Carlin made the decision to anonymously donate his kidney to someone in need. He first planned to donate to someone else, but she ended up getting a kidney back in May.

"They have over 700 people in need of kidneys, well that was the number they had told me, so there was always, there would always be somebody to donate to," said Carlin.

While that woman received her kidney, Carlin still went through with the process to donate to someone else.

"It didn't really matter to me who is benefiting from it., whether I knew the person or not," said Carlin.

Doctors at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville removed Carlin's kidney on July 3. He was back home two days later and was on the road to recovery.

Carlin says that being a living donor is something more people should consider.

"It's easier than you think it is. They do a great job taking care of things, getting things set up. It is safe," said Carlin.

Carlin is now getting ready for the new school year and will now have a special lesson on giving the gift of life.

