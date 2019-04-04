Roanoke Chick-fil-A holds fundraiser for one of their own

ROANOKE, Va. - It's more than just waffle fries at a Roanoke Chick-fil-A Thursday night.

The store is used to doing fundraisers for schools and sports teams, but this time, they're raising money for one of their own with two decades of service to the company.

Gary Burch is an 18-year employee at Chick-fil-A, a manager at the Valley View store.

He's been out of work since having a stroke last fall that left him partially paralyzed. It's tough for him, because Gary is known as the mayor of Chick-fil-A, he is the guy that talks to everyone all the time.

Thursday, they're donating some of the sales to help Gary pay his medical bills and he can't believe all the support.

"It's hard to absorb it, I promise you, I promise you, they're just more of a blessing than they realize," said Gary.

"As a family, a Chick-fil-A family, when your family member is struggling, you go help them and that's what we're doing for him," said Marshall Miller, executive director of Chick-fil-A Valley View.

Thursday's fundraiser goes until 8 p.m. and Gary plans on staying to say hi to everyone.

When they say Chick-fil-A is family, they're truly not lying. Customers even went to visit Gary in the hospital.

