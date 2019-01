ROANOKE, Va. - John Garland is officially a former Roanoke City Council member.

The council accepted his resignation on Monday.

The City Council now has to name a replacement to his seat by February 1.

Garland resigned due to a conflict of interest with his development company.

If he had stayed on, he would have been forced to evict low-income tenants.

