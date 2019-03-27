Roanoke City Council considers banning smoking in parts of Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Council is considering banning smoking in parts of Elmwood Park.

The move comes after Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation last week allowing localities to ban smoking within outdoor amphitheaters or concert venues.

Now, Roanoke city councilmembers tell 10 News they're looking to create designed smoking areas during events at the downtown amphitheater. That wouldn't ban smoking there altogether, but keep it away from concertgoers.

"I think that would be a good idea especially since children are around. I don't think there should be smoking," said Roanoke resident Holly Farris.

"Even though it's outside, it's still polluting the air somewhat if you're sitting beside someone who's smoking,” said Roanoke resident Larry Hall.

City councilmembers plan to discuss the issue next week and hope to get the plan in place before the summer concert series.

