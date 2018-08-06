Roanoke City Council decides fate of Fire Station No. 7

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Council decided the fate of Fire Station No. 7 on Monday afternoon.

The Council was posed with two options -- tear down and replace historic Fire Station No. 7, or keep the building. They chose to replace the fire station with a newer structure.

The City Council heard from the architecture and engineering team for nearly two hours on Monday afternoon, in addition to community members who wanted the nearly century-old station preserved and renovated.

