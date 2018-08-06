Roanoke

Roanoke City Council decides fate of Fire Station No. 7

Council heard from community members and experts

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer, Lezla Gooden - Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Council decided the fate of Fire Station No. 7 on Monday afternoon. 

The Council was posed with two options -- tear down and replace historic Fire Station No. 7, or keep the building. They chose to replace the fire station with a newer structure. 

The City Council heard from the architecture and engineering team for nearly two hours on Monday afternoon, in addition to community members who wanted the nearly century-old station preserved and renovated. 

 

 

