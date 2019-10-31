Roanoke city employees dress up for Halloween costume contest

ROANOKE, Va. - Kids weren't the only ones trying to find the perfect costume for Halloween.

More than 20 Roanoke city employees transformed themselves and competed in a costume contest Halloween afternoon. The event was supposed to be on Market Plaza, but got moved inside the City Market building because of the severe weather over Southwest Virginia.

Many employees dressed up as pop culture icons, such as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" and the cast of "The Golden Girls," but Thomas Mitchell had an obscure choice for his costume: bearded Roanoke lawyer Dan Crandall.

"I just decided to have a little bit of fun," Mitchell said. "I dress up like him most years for Halloween. He's a fan favorite and local celebrity, so it's a lot of fun."

Mitchell won third place for his costume; a group dressed as "Scooby Doo" characters won the top prize, while another group reenacting the show "Hee Haw" finished as runners-up.

