Roanoke city leaders ask for feedback for new comprehensive plan

ROANOKE, Va. - The city of Roanoke is planning for the future, as it launches a new comprehensive plan.

City leaders want to know what residents want to see in the Star City over the next 20 years. They're trying to identify Roanoke’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges.

The last comprehensive plan, adopted in 2001, led to development along South Jefferson Street, the Innovation Corridor, the revitalization of Market Square, a new amphitheater at Elmwood Park and planning for specific neighborhoods.

“We focused on village centers. We also focused on strengthening our neighborhoods and I think as this plan comes forward, we want to continue to build on that but we also are asking people what are the next big challenges for us to think about. Where are the next industries we want to grow? What other sort of businesses should we encourage? How do we want to encourage new residents and grow as a community?" senior city planner Wayne Leftwich said.

To get feedback, officials are holding public meetings or asking you to complete a survey on a new website launching Thursday. Click here for details.

To kick things off, they're holding a launch event for Plan Roanoke Thursday from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in Market Square.

