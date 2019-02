ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke city leaders voted Tuesday night to rename some public places that are nods to Confederates.

Jackson Park will now be known as Belmont Park, which is what many already called it, and the Jackson Park Library will now be the Belmont Library.

The decision comes after the controversial name change of Stonewall Jackson Middle School to John P. Fishwick Middle.

