Roanoke City looking to hire at job fair on Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Do you know anyone looking for a job? Roanoke is holding a Public Works job fair on Wednesday.

You can learn about current and future positions with the city and get career counseling from Human Resources personnel.

The city is hoping to increase visibility in the community and diversify its workforce.

There are both part-time and full-time positions available. The city is looking to hire camp counselors, 911 operators, EMTs, custodians, plumbers, police officers, and more.

The fair is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Works Service Center at 1802 Courtland Rd. NE in Roanoke.

Click here to see a list of open positions.

