Roanoke City Market Building lights tree, kicks off holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. - It's officially the holiday season at Downtown Roanoke's City Market Building.

A big crowd was on hand for Friday's Christmas tree lighting party right in the middle of the market. Nearly 100 people showed up for live music and other holiday fun. Some even wore their most festive outfits for the occasion.

Market building leaders say they wanted to get a head start on the season.

"There's a bunch of Christmas events in downtown, there's Dickens of a Christmas and all that goes with that, we really wanted to kick the season off a little early this year so we did the tree lighting and the reaction has been phenomenal, I think people definitely wanted an excuse to get out and about early," Market Building Foundation executive director Elliot Broyles said.

The Roanoke market building tree will remain lit through Christmas then it will come down to make room for New Years Eve celebrations.

