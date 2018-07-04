Roanoke city police busy during July 4

ROANOKE, Va. - While many people are out having a good time celebrating the Fourth of July, you can also expect more eyes on the road. Several law enforcement officers from the city, county and commonwealth are out on the roads making sure you are safe.

Roanoke City police officer Jordan McGill was one of the extra units out today to monitor roads and neighborhoods and help keep an eye on all the July Fourth festivities. While it may seem like a normal workday for police, they'll continue to have increased patrols the rest of the week.

"Since today is Fourth of July actual holiday, we do have extra units out here. But we also make sure to have extra units too throughout the weekend, especially when they fall after a big holiday like this. Especially for traffic enforcement, this one of our main goals," said McGill.

This time last year, troopers cited more than 10,000 speeders and nearly 2,700 reckless drivers. They also made over 100 DUI arrests.



