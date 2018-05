ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say one person was injured in a shooting that happened just before noon Sunday.

They say it happened on 10 1/2 Street Southeast.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, but was released from the hospital.

The victim is talking with police on the investigation.

Police say no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story, and we'll get you more information as we hear it from police.

