Roanoke city police using 9 p.m. routine to crackdown on car and home break-ins

ROANOKE, Va.- - Roanoke city police are stepping up patrols in a different way.

Instead of seeing more officers on the streets, you can interact with them on social media as a way to crack down on break-ins.

Police say it takes less than a minute for someone to go through a neighborhood and check your car door to see if it's unlocked. Starting in September, police will start giving you a nightly reminder to your lock doors.

Roanoke City police is joining a national social media campaign. It's called the 9 p.m. routine. Police will send out posts reminding people to lock their homes and cars before going to bed. The goal: cutting down on easily preventable burglaries. Johnson says there's a misconception that people are breaking in and damaging cars.

"We're actually seeing people target unlocked vehicles and looking through their vehicles to get valuables," said Joshua Johnson, crime prevention specialist.

Roanoke police adopted the 9 p.m. routine from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida. The agency started it two years ago. They saw a drop in unlocked auto burglaries after the first year of the social media campaign.

"It shows a 33% reduction from the unlocked auto burglaries from 2017 when we started the 9 p.m. routine versus 2016 when we did not do the 9 p.m. routine," said Chase Daniels, assistant executive director at the Pasco County Sheriff Office in Florida

Most of the break-ins occur when your car is parked in your driveway and in heavy residential areas.

"Those commercials that say stolen wallet $300, stolen laptop $800, locking your vehicle, priceless. That's what we want to highlight. There's a lot of monetary loss in it," said Johnson.

Police in Roanoke will focus all their efforts across the Star City.

We also reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville, Florida about how this program has helped them decrease the large amount of burglaries in unlocked cars.

"Last year we had over 500 guns stolen just from unlocked vehicles. So it was definitely a concerning problem and we were doing everything we could so we decided to his social media," said Officer Melissa Bujeda.

When you do have a break-in police say call 911 instead of the non-emergency number so they can get officers in the neighborhood to make sure they get all the information they need for the case.

