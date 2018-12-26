Roanoke City Public Schools asking for input on upcoming school calendar

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke City Public Schools system wants to hear from parents about the upcoming school calendar.
The calendar committee has proposed calendars for the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020-2021 school year. Staff members and families of RCPS students can vote on the three options.
To vote you will need to provide:
- Your name.
- Whether you are an employee or a parent/guardian of a current student.
- Your employee ID or student's ID number.
- Your location.
The comments will be anonymous and the survey will be open until Jan. 7.
To participate in the survey, click here.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.