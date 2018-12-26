Roanoke City Public Schools asking for input on upcoming school calendar

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke City Public Schools system wants to hear from parents about the upcoming school calendar.

The calendar committee has proposed calendars for the 2019-2020 school year and the 2020-2021 school year. Staff members and families of RCPS students can vote on the three options.

To vote you will need to provide:

Your name.

Whether you are an employee or a parent/guardian of a current student.

Your employee ID or student's ID number.

Your location.

The comments will be anonymous and the survey will be open until Jan. 7.

To participate in the survey, click here.



