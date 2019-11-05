Roanoke City registrar shares Election Day reminders

ROANOKE, Va. - We're working for you making sure you're prepared for the polls.

Ballots differ from place to place, but one thing is for sure, your vote counts. Registrars across the commonwealth have been preparing for Election Day for weeks.

To make sure your voting experience goes smoothly, remember to bring a photo ID like a driver's license or passport. If you don't have one, the registrar's office can issue you one for free.

Another reminder is to plan ahead and do your research.

Andrew Cochran, Roanoke City director of rlections and general registrar, said, "There's a lot of political signs everywhere, and it's easy to think that person is in your district, and they may not be. Just being familiar with what's on your ballots."

If you're an absentee voter, your ballot has to be turned into the registrar's office by 7 p.m. election night.

Cochran said, "Because the absentee precinct issued the ballot that's why it needs to be returned to the absentee precinct and you cannot deliver another person's ballot. The voter themselves has to bring the ballot back."

