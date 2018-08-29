Roanoke City School board approves pilot program that will cut cellphone use during class

ROANOKE, Va. - Alexa Curran is already limiting screen time for her two young children.

She supports the restrictions on phones in school for when they start, but has concerns.

"Especially, with everything going on lately in schools, if they don't have that phone with that immediate connection with their parents that would be really hard, knowing that my child needed me in that moment and they weren't able to contact me; that would be a struggle,” Curran said.

A total of 800 magnetically sealed pouches, costing $19 each, will be hitting Patrick Henry and William Fleming High School students' desks this year.

Its goal is to reduce distractions caused by cellphones.

“Parents will still have it, it just won’t be direct contact,” said Dan Lyons, deputy superintendent for Roanoke City public schools.

“They shouldn’t be contacting students during class time and all they have to do is contact the main office in case of an emergency and we will have their child down at the main office within minutes.”

Math teachers will have the capability to lock and unlock the pouches with a device, all while the pouch never leaves the students' sight.

"If we eliminate those distractions, we will provide better instruction and if we provide better instruction with less disruptions, then we should have better student performance," said Dan Lyons, deputy superintendent for Roanoke City public schools.

Lyons says administrators plan to solicit feedback from teachers and students to see if the devices are helping or not. Then they will determine if it will expand further or become permanent.

"Quantitatively, we can look at the math scores from the previous year where we did not do this to this year when we did implement it,” Lyon said.

Parents can expect to see information on the trial program in coming weeks. The cellphone pouches are scheduled to be put in use in mid-September.

