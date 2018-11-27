Roanoke City school bus driver charged in wreck, 2 adults hurt

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police responded to a wreck involving a school bus Tuesday morning.

Bus number 78 and a car collided just before 8 a.m. in front of W.C. Vapor on Gus Nicks Boulevard, near the Orange Avenue intersection.

Police determined that the school bus driver was pulling out of a private parking lot and pulled into the left lane of traffic, hitting the other car.

There were no students on the bus, according to Roanoke City Public Schools.

The bus driver, Roanoke resident Michelle M. Schneider, is charged with failure to yield.

Schneider and the driver of the car were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The car has front-end damage, and the bus appears to be damaged as well.

