Roanoke City Schools hires new chief of security

ROANOKE, Va. - School leaders in Roanoke city are hoping to improve security with a new position.

Former Roanoke Police Chief Chris Perkins will be the new chief of security for the district.

Superintendent Rita Bishop said the idea came about before the Parkland school shooting.

She said Perkins will start by evaluating each school building, looking at new security features, training staff members and reviewing all policies and procedures already in place.

“One of the best people that we ever worked with was Chief Perkins when he was chief of police. He knows the district, he knows the students, he knows the neighborhoods and he knows Roanoke City Schools, so we are very, very pleased,” Bishop said.

Perkins starts his new position May 1.

