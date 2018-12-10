Roanoke

Roanoke City Schools remain closed Tuesday; 6 schools will open to serve lunch to students

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager
Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Public Schools announced schools will remain closed Tuesday.

Although schools will not be in session, the following six schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to feed students:

More Headlines

  • Fallon Park Elementary
  • Highland Park Elementary
  • Hurt Park Elementary
  • Lincoln Terrace Elementary
  • Westside Elementary
  • William Fleming High School

The December school board meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.