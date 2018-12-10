Roanoke City Schools remain closed Tuesday; 6 schools will open to serve lunch to students

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Public Schools announced schools will remain closed Tuesday.
Although schools will not be in session, the following six schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to feed students:
- Fallon Park Elementary
- Highland Park Elementary
- Hurt Park Elementary
- Lincoln Terrace Elementary
- Westside Elementary
- William Fleming High School
The December school board meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School.
