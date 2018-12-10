Roanoke City Schools remain closed Tuesday; 6 schools will open to serve lunch to students

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke City Public Schools announced schools will remain closed Tuesday.

Although schools will not be in session, the following six schools will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to feed students:

Fallon Park Elementary

Highland Park Elementary

Hurt Park Elementary

Lincoln Terrace Elementary

Westside Elementary

William Fleming High School

The December school board meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School.

