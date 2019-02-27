Roanoke City students win high-tech prizes

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of lucky Roanoke City students are going home with brand-new laptops.

Fifty-two students are taking home Dell Chrome Books for winning an essay contest. All the computers were donated by Cox Communications. On Tuesday, Round Hill Elementary School surprised three students with their presents.

"It's just thrilling because it's the fruit of their hard work and it's showing that they really understood and cared about something," said Shelly Atkins, a language arts supervisor for Roanoke City Public Schools. "For us as a division and in conjunction with Cox, it's making a difference in some lives."

About 2,000 Roanoke City students entered the essay contest.

