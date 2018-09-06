Roanoke City teacher named regional teacher of the year

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke City teacher has been named the Region Six Teacher of the Year.

Jamie Nichols is a sixth-grade science and math teacher at Lucy Addison Middle School.

During the announcement, students in the auditorium erupted in applause. Along with her regional teacher award, this spring, Nichols was named Roanoke Teacher of the Year.

She says the award was unexpected but she is grateful every day to be a teacher.

"To be part of a group that's been honored for the things that they do well is really humbling and inspiring. It makes me want to do even better," said Nichols.

Nichols is the third Roanoke City teacher to receive the award in the last six years.

She will now advance to the state competition.



