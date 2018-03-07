Roanoke County Public Schools to host parent workshops on smartphone usage

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County Public Schools is teaming up with the Prevention Council of Roanoke County and Common Sense Media to hold a series of parent workshops on kids and smartphones.

The goal is to help parents of elementary and middle school students understand the challenges and potential issues that come with smartphones and social media.

"Frankly, does a student need to have a smartphone, especially at a younger age, and does that student also need access to social media and all of the things that come with social media?" Roanoke County Public Schools community relations specialist Chuck Lionberger said.

Meetings will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on the following days:

March 12: Glenvar Middle School (for Glenvar ES, Fort Lewis ES, Masons Cove ES and GMS)

March 21: William Byrd Middle School (for Bonsack ES, Herman L. Horn ES, Mt. Pleasant ES, W.E. Cundiff ES and WBMS)

March 27: Cave Spring Middle School (for Back Creek ES, Clearbrook ES, Penn Forest ES and CSMS)

March 29: Northside Middle School (for Burlington ES, Glen Cove ES, Mtn. View ES and NMS)

April 18: Hidden Valley Middle School (for Cave Spring ES, Green Valley ES, Oak Grove ES and HVMS)

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.