Roanoke College hosts wheelchair basketball tournament

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke College's wheelchair basketball tournament and had a big turnout Saturday.

More than 18 teams participated in the fundraiser put on by a group of Carilion physical therapists called "Wheel Love."

The group which aims to bring awareness to those with disabilities, is raising money to purchase a wheelchair so more people can participate in wheelchair basketball.

More than 100 community members also joined in on the fun.

"I think it's super cool because it's a way to get people involved. It's for a good cause, and it's a way to get different students involved in roanoke," student Maeve Healy of Roanoke College said.

Organizers said the game also gives participants a chance to have fun and not let disabilities get in the way of their lives.

