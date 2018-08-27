Roanoke College students continue partnership with Habitat to build new R-House

ROANOKE - Some incoming students at Roanoke College are using their time before classes start to help a local family.

Students and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity are busy getting a two-story home ready.

This is the 13th year for Roanoke College and Habitat's R-House. The construction started in the college's Hawthorne Road parking lot.

Eventually it will be moved to a permanent location on Fairfax Avenue in northwest Roanoke.

"I think it's a really good use of our time. And making it a required thing. It's a really great way to get Roanoke involved," said Joey Slusher, a freshman.

"Students will go every Saturday to help build after Labor Day work through the semester and it culminates with the family moving in around Christmas," said Ben Vester, service coordinator.

The four-bedroom house is being built for a mom and her five children.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.