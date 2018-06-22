Roanoke could benefit from internet sales tax

ROANOKE, Va. - Local leaders are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on internet sales tax. The mayor of Roanoke, Sherman Lea, says Thursday's decision is a great thing for all cities, including the Star City.

The Supreme Court says states can collect sales tax from an out-of-state online sale. Lea says this will increase revenue for Roanoke.

"I personally met and went out with some mayors in Washington, D.C. to talk about marketplace value. So this is what we've been looking for. This is great news. You'll see how this is going to help our city in many different ways," the mayor said.

Lea will be talking with a group of mayors from other cities about this decision next week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.