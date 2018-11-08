Roanoke County Administrator steps down after four years with the county

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke County Administrator is stepping down after four years with the county and more than 30 years working for local governments.

Tom Gates announced his resignation, effective January 4, Wednesday via letter to Roanoke County Board Chair Martha Hooker and the County Board of Supervisors.

Gates began his work with the county in December 2014.

In his resignation letter, Gates stated: "It is time for me to consider new opportunities. I look forward to exploring how I might continue to be of service to my community. I also look forward to having some time to consider the possibilities."

Hooker thanked Gates for his years of service to the county.

"He leaves the County with an impressive record of accomplishments, none more important than his work to develop Roanoke County Government into the efficient, effective service-oriented organization that it is today."

