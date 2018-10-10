Roanoke County adopts list of priorities to send to General Assembly

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved its wish list for the 2018 General Assembly session Wednesday night.

The program highlights 10 priorities.

The first one is transportation. The county supports funding for road improvement projects, the completion of the Interstate 81 corridor improvement plan and funding for construction of Interstate 73.

Along with transportation, the county supports efforts to expand broadband in underserved and rural areas. The county is asking the General Assembly to restore funds to the Virginia Jobs Investment Program to help economic development. Roanoke County also supports efforts to find solutions to the opioid crisis. Another priority is a focus by the state on mental health services and reforms that allow local jail inmates with serious mental health issues to be given alternative placement.

Like the city of Roanoke, the county is supportive of local revenue from an Internet sales tax.

The board did add another priority to the list -- support of recommendations from the House Select Committee on School Safety.

To read the full legislative program, click here.

