Roanoke County approves re-zoning for planned technology district

ROANOKE Co., Va. - A plan for high paying, high tech jobs in Roanoke County cleared its latest hurdle. Tuesday, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning of land for a planned technology district off Wood Haven Road.

Neighbors are upset with the plans, but local leaders said the Wood Haven site is the best site to do it on.

The property is still years away from any physical buildings going up, but infrastructure upgrades will be happening in the next few years once funding is secured.

