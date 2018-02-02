Roanoke County asking for public input on future of Oak Grove and Hollins areas

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The future of two high-traffic corridors in Roanoke County is up for discussion.

Roanoke County is working with the city of Roanoke to see what people are looking for.

"We can't do a plan without their input. Us doing a plan without their input is not going to get very far," said Philip Thompson, deputy director of planning.

Planners want to know what commercial and residential growth people would like to see and what travel and transportation concerns they have.

"We're trying to make these mixed-use walkable communities," said Thompson.

The goal is to make both communities more attractive and accessible. The studies will be similar to an initiative already underway in the county.

"The first one that we started was Reimagine 419. So these are two other areas that we identified and we figured that these are the two next logical areas for us to focus on," said Thompson.

The studies will include public surveys, followed by community meetings starting in March before any concrete plans get underway.

To learn more or to access the survey, click here.



