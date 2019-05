ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Fire destroyed a Roanoke County barn Wednesday night.

Crews responded at 11:42 p.m. to the fire in the 2800 block of East Ruritan Road in the Bonsack area of the county.

The first crews to arrive found heavy fire and the structure fully involved.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the structure to be a total loss, with an estimated damage of $90,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

