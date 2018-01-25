Roanoke County board considering million-dollar improvement projects

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - More than $21 million in capital projects is on the table in Roanoke County.

The board of supervisors is considering multiple requests ranging from upgrading light systems at local parks to an $11.5 million replacement of the old public services center.

"We have some challenges here on-site. One is that we are in the 100-year floodplain as defined by FEMA as well as our stormwater systems can carry about a one to two-year storm so every year it seems like we have flooding in the building," said Rob Light, director of general services.

Because of the flooding issues, Light says the chance to relocate to a safer and more updated facility on Hollins Road is exciting. And the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is excited about improving local fields.

"It would light two multipurpose rectangular fields at Vinyard Park, it would light the football field at Green Hill Park and then it would light a rectangular field at Starkey Park," said Doug Blount, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Those lights come with an $800,000 price tag. While it is a steep number, Parks and Rec staff say new lights are the best way to bring in more people to the parks.

"What this would allow us to do is to be able to extend the playing time for our youth sports programs and allow us to bring in tournaments from outside the Roanoke Valley to play championship games at night," said Blount.

Other funding requests include upgrading the local jail's security cameras and starting design plans for a future renovation of William Byrd High School.

