Roanoke County Board of Supervisors names new county administrator

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County has a new administrator as of Tuesday night.

Daniel O'Donnell was named as the county's next administrator by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, according to a release from the county.

O'Donnell is the successor to Thomas Gates, who announced his resignation in November and will start in his new role on January 5.

O'Donnell currently represents the county on various boards, including Blue Ridge Behavioral Health Care, Regional Juvenile Detention Commission and more.

