Roanoke County deputy honored with Deputy of the Year award

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke County Deputy has been chosen as the Deputy of the Year for 2018.

Deputy Chard Beheler is a former Marine who began his career in law enforcement in 2004. Since then, he took charge of Community Outreach where he set up a program to provide safety and security in the 16 elementary schools across Roanoke County.

As a result of the program, two School Resource Deputies are assigned to each elementary school.

Deputy Beheler is also the liaison between Roanoke County Schools and the Sheriff's Office for the summer lunch program that placed a deputy in the cafeteria during lunchtime.

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Beheler has developed several other programs, including church safety and security, self-defense classes and helping welding students create two large steel boxes used for drug take-back initiatives.

Deputy Beheler was given the 2018 Deputy Sheriff of Virginia award by the Virginia Sheriff's Association in Richmond on Tuesday night.

