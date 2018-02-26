Roanoke County emergency communications phone lines impacted by Lumos outage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County Emergency Communications administrative phone lines (540-562-3265) are down to one phone line at this time due to an outage with Lumos.

The 911 lines have not been impacted by this outage.

The ECC is asking people within its service area to restrict calls to this line only for calls where service is needed for police, fire, or rescue of a nonemergency nature. Otherwise, calls of a non-urgent nature should instead be made to the ECC once our administrative lines are fully restored.

There is no estimate for when this will be fixed.

