Roanoke County family displaced after Friday night fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke County family is out of their home after a Friday night fire, according to county officials.

Crews responded around 6:10 p.m. Friday to the 7400 block of Fenway Drive in the Back Creek area for reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they say they found smoke inside the two-story home. The family, two adults and one minor, were home at the time but authorities say they made it out safely. They will be staying with local family.

Officials say there is a fair amount of smoke damage to the home. Crews were reportedly able to get the blaze under control in about 40 minutes and the fire was contained to the garage.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office is on scene investigating the cause and damages.

