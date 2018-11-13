Roanoke County family released from hospital after serious Route 460 crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - A Roanoke County family is doing better after a serious wreck along Route 460.

Sarah Deemer and her two boys, 4-year-old Dakota and Caleb, who was 16 months old at the time, were hurt when the Jeep they were in was hit on September 28 by a large truck in front of the Bonsack Kroger.

They are all now home from the hospital.

Dakota was in critical condition and had to have surgery to repair his skull. He has finished rehab and is getting back to his normal routine.

Caleb was released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital fairly quickly, and wasn't badly hurt.

Their mother is still in constant pain.

Family members say it's been very hard, the challenges aren't over yet, but they're thankful everyone is alive.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.